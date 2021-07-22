1986: Flower delivery service blossoms in the overnight hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Order by day, deliver by night, that was the business model for "Ricky’s Late Nite Flowers." Behind the bouquets were business partners Ricky Pfeffer and Bob Haslam.

Dressed like milkmen of yesteryear, the delivery duo donned matching white outfits from head to toe. Each wore dark black sunglasses, because why not?

Former WRTV reporter Marilyn Lis followed the pair as they made a delivery to Indy’s south side in a slick Havana Brown Metallic Mazda RX-7 on July 14, 1986.

“We’re the only guys that deliver flowers at night in Indianapolis,” Pfeffer said.

