Watch
LifestyleHistory

Actions

1986: Indianapolis Marriott employees find 'light' duty work to be anything but

items.[0].videoTitle
Employees at the Indianapolis Marriott East were asked to do some enlightening work in the hotel’s ballroom in 1986.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 06:31:46-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of us have likely been asked to perform work that falls outside of our regular job description at some point or another, but what about hanging 12 crystal chandeliers?

That's the very task Indianapolis Marriott East employees were asked to complete in November 1986.

Former WRTV journalist Linda Lupear was there as hotel staff worked to assemble 12 Italian crystal chandeliers. The light duty work was actually quite cumbersome.

Each fixture had eight different lengths of chain and a variety of crystal sizes that had to be assembled by hand. There were about 37,000 crystals that needed to be installed.

It took the workers 28 hours to install just three of the fixtures.

A controller at the hotel took on the task with a smile while telling Lupear, “This is not in my job description.”

“I think I’ll be tired of chandeliers after this is over,” said a sales secretary.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here to donate!