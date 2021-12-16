1986: Indianapolis Marriott employees find 'light' duty work to be anything but

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of us have likely been asked to perform work that falls outside of our regular job description at some point or another, but what about hanging 12 crystal chandeliers?

That's the very task Indianapolis Marriott East employees were asked to complete in November 1986.

Former WRTV journalist Linda Lupear was there as hotel staff worked to assemble 12 Italian crystal chandeliers. The light duty work was actually quite cumbersome.

Each fixture had eight different lengths of chain and a variety of crystal sizes that had to be assembled by hand. There were about 37,000 crystals that needed to be installed.

It took the workers 28 hours to install just three of the fixtures.

A controller at the hotel took on the task with a smile while telling Lupear, “This is not in my job description.”

“I think I’ll be tired of chandeliers after this is over,” said a sales secretary.