1986: Keen court clerk pounces on would-be ‘catnappers’

LAWRENCE — Court Cat was the cat’s meow at the Marion County Small Claims Court in Lawrence. The fluffy feline was a full time employee of the court. Court Cat’s employment was even approved by the State Board of Accounts.

“About four years ago, this court had a problem with mice,” Judge Robert Gammon told WRTV in 1986. “We brought the cat in and in just a few weeks, no mice.”

Court Cat didn’t catnap on court cases either. In fact, Court Cat was often tethered to the clerk’s desk during proceedings.

That was until Cout Cat went missing. Thankfully, an alert court clerk stalked and eventually pounced on the Court Cat catnappers.

“I said, do you have our cat? They just all looked at me. I didn’t see him at first. He was stuck in the back under something and I couldn’t see him, and then all of a sudden I heard him meowing.”

Court Cat was returned to the court and the mice were once again up against the long paw of the law.

Former WRTV reporter Linda Lupear originally filed this story on Oct. 16, 1986.