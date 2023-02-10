1987-2000: A timeline of Michael Taylor's death in police custody and the court battles that followed

Michael Taylor’s death in the back of a police cruiser in 1987 raised questions, many which remain unanswered to this day. It also opened dialogues on race, community relationships, the legal system and policing — and helped usher in change. WRTV is revisiting this chapter in Indianapolis history, not in an effort to open old wounds, but to learn from the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death and recognize the changes his death led us to as a community.

On September 24, 1987, 16-year-old Michael Taylor was fatally shot in the head while in the back of an Indianapolis Police car. His hands were cuffed behind his back. Multiple agencies ruled the shooting a suicide. However, nearly a decade later, a jury found that Michael Taylor did not take his own life and awarded Taylor's family a multi-million dollar settlement.

This is a timeline of the events we know and WRTV's coverage of the case.

1987

September 24



4:00 p.m. Indianapolis Police are notified of an attempted car theft near Shelby and Morris streets

4:24 p.m. IPD Officer Edwin Michael Aurs apprehends 16-year-old Michael Taylor near Louisiana and East streets

IPD Officer Charles Penniston arrives to transport Taylor to Juvenile Detention Center at 25th and Keystone

Officers Aurs, Penniston, and Stephen Fogleman, search Taylor before placing him inside Penniston's car with his hands handcuffed behind his back

5:04 p.m. Officer Charles Penniston radioes dispatch to report a person shot outside the Juvenile Detention Center

September 25



Michael Taylor dies at Wishard Memorial Hospital

September 27



Rev. Lucious Newsom of the Spiritual Church of God and Christ begins picketing outside police headquarters demanding answers into Taylor's death. Watch Sy Jenkins' report here

September 29



IPD releases a video of police recruits demonstrating how it would be possible for Taylor to conceal a gun in his shoe, remove it, and shoot himself in the head all while handcuffed. Watch Jack Rinehart's report here

Leaders of the Black community shared their thoughts on the police briefing with WRTV reporter Sy Jenkins. Watch his report here

September 30



Black leaders hold a community meeting at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, demanding answers and accountability. Donations are collected to pay for an independent investigation. Watch WRTV reporter David Klugh's report here

October 2



Kelly Carson and Amos Brown of WTLC air hourly announcements promoting a rally for Taylor while also calling for the creation of a civilian review board.

Dr. Robert Kirchner, chief Medical Examiner of Cook County, IL is brought in as an independent forensic pathologist

Black leaders meet with Mayor Hudnut. The media, including WRTV reporter Sy Jenkins, is asked to leave after a photo op

Watch Jenkins' report here

October 3



Leaders and members of the Black community demand "truth and justice" outside Indianapolis Police Department headquarters. Watch WRTV reporter Marilyn Lis' report here

October 5



Bradley L. Williams, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and special FBI agent William C. Ervin, hold a joint press conference discussing the Taylor investigation. Watch here

October 6



IPD holds nearly two hour update on the Taylor shooting.

IPD Police Chief Paul Annee says Taylor's gunshot wound was self-infliced.

WRTV reporters Sy Jenkins, David Klugh, Jack Rinehart, and Derrik Thomas cover the unprecedented briefing. Watch their reports here

October 7



WRTV reporters Derrik Thomas, Greg Todd and Jack Rinehart get reaction to the IPD finding from around the city. Watch their reports here



October 9



Ministers call for the redacted names of witnesses to be released by police. Watch Sy Jenkins' report here

October 12



Black leaders call for changes to the police merit board and citizen complaint office.

Former deputy chief of IPD Spurgeon Davenport begins his work as an independent investigator hired by supporters of Michael Taylor. Watch Sy Jenkins' report here

October 13



Mayor Hudnut voices concerns about the creation of a civilian review board with the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. Watch Sy Jenkins' report here

October 14-22



Marion County Coroner Dennis Nicholas begins a public inquest into the shooting. IPD Officers Aurs, Fogleman, and Penniston testify under the order of a subpoena. Watch WRTV reports on the inquest here

October 27



Independent investigator Spurgeon Davenport concludes Taylor shot himself. Watch Jack Rinehart's report here

November 16



Marion County coroner Dr. Dennis Nicholas rules Taylor's death a suicide. Watch WRTV reports here

November 20



Boycott of Richard's Market Basket

1988

July 9



Michael Taylor shooting a hot topic at Indiana Black Expo

September 21



FBI ends its investigation into the shooting death of Michael Taylor

1989

August 31

Nancy Taylor, Michael's mother, files lawsuit against City of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Police Department, IPD officers Stephen Fogleman, Charles Penniston, Thomas Wiseman and two unnamed parties listed as John and Richard Doe



1992

July 28

Case moved to Hancock County



1994

May 18

Stephen Fogleman dies at the age of 50



1996

February 12

Civil trial begins in Hancock county All-white jury consisting of five women and one man is seated

February 13

Attorney John Moss tells jury about a witness who will testify that he saw an unnamed officer shoot Michael Taylor

February 14

Officer Tom Wiseman is the first IPD officer to testify. Though not a defendant in the suit, Wiseman was on scene when Michael Taylor was arrested and took photographs of the boy

February 22

Jury hears taped testimony from a prisoner in Florida who claims he witnessed a white IPD officer shoot Michael Taylor

March 7

A woman named Kathy Dean testifies about information she was told from a firefighter who said the crime scene was manipulated

March 20

Jury deliberations begin

March 21

Jury rejects suicide as Taylor's cause of death, awards Taylor family $3.5 million, which was later reduced to $2.6 million.



2000