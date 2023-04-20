1988: Crime computer helps Indianapolis Police predict crime

INDIANAPOLIS — Being in the right place at the right time was the driving force behind a new crime fighting computer implemented by the Indianapolis Police Department 35 years ago.

Land Track, a $20,000 computer system, was entering its third month of service when WRTV reporter Jack Rinehart got a look at the technology on April 27, 1988.

Land Track compiled data from previous police reports and then predicted areas in which future crimes were likely to occur.

Rinehart spoke with Sgt. Ray Walton who said Land Track was paying off.

“By being concentrated in that area, and not having to take radio runs, we were able to apprehend two juveniles who had been committing burglaries,” Walton said.