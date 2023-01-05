1988: Working off those pesky holiday pounds with Barbara Boyd

INDIANAPOLIS — While fitness companies like Peloton have revolutionized in-home workouts, exercising in the comfort of your own home was a novel idea 35 years ago.

WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd sought exercise advice from fitness guru Jody Slaughter of Body Sculpture in January 1988.

Boyd noted that getting rid of the extra pounds on thighs and tummy wasn’t fun, especially when you had to do it alone.

According to Boyd, Slaughter, a 25-year veteran of the fitness industry, was a perfectionist who insisted his clients did things the correct way.

Slaughter offered in-home workout sessions incorporating household items like soup cans and brooms. Slaughter even offered a neighborhood workout program where a homeowner would host a workout for their neighbors.

Slaughter left viewers with this advice, “If your body isn’t becoming to you, you should be coming to me.”