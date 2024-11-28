1989: Barbara Boyd gets a jump on holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd spent 25 years sharing stories about fashion and shopping with viewers in central Indiana.

Boyd got a jump on the holiday shopping season in 1989 by visiting several retailers including The Sharper Image and Gee Whiz at The Fashion Mall.

WRTV Archives

Sharper Image offered several popular items, including the Sony Video Walkman. The portable 8mm VCR boasted a 3-inch color screen and Hi-Fi audio. The Walkman cost $800.

Gifts for the younger crowd included a galloping stuffed palomino and a model train.

But perhaps the most eye-catching gift was the Cleopatra beaded headpiece from Abigail’s at Claypool Court. The $50 accessory was available in white, gold, and black.

Over at Gee Whiz, Boyd found items called Frozen Moments. These collectible beverage containers appeared to have liquid suspended in midair. Prices ranged from $17 to $50.