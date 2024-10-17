1989: Bob and Nancy Irsay discuss Colts, threats, and party barn

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob and Nancy Irsay welcomed WRTV into their Carmel home 35 years ago this month. The newlyweds discussed a variety of topics with WRTV reporter Barbara Lewis including the ongoing ripples of anger stemming from moving the Colts from Baltimore to Indianapolis.

“We still do get a death threat once in a while,” Bob Irsay said. “Somebody called up about two weeks ago and told us if we didn’t give the colt name back to Baltimore, they were going to take care of my son and me.”

But calls like that were nothing new to Irsay.

“Of course, the FBI’s been involved,” Bob Irsay said. “I think it’s blowing over. They’re used to the fact that we’re here and we’re not going back. It’s settled down very much so.”

Bob and Nancy were settling down themselves in October 1989. The couple wed earlier that year with help from Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut, who presided over the ceremony. Their reception was held inside the $2 million party barn on the 39-acre property. The 8-stall barn housed goats at one point, but they were eventually removed.

“We didn’t appreciate the smell,” Bob Irsay said.

Evicting the animals allowed the Irsays to host fundraisers in the barn, which became known as the Irsay Party Barn.

“We’ve met a lot of friends through these parties and of course, we feel real happy donating to Indianapolis for the people supporting the Colts,” Bob Irsay said.

“It’s nice to give back,” Nancy Irsay said. “I never at any time felt any coolness or distance with people. I think that’s the beauty of Indianapolis people, their warmth.”

Lucas Oil Products founder Forrest Lucas agreed to purchase the estate in 2016.