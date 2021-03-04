1991: Getting the most out of your camcorder

INDIANAPOLIS — Camcorders first hit the market in the mid-1980s. The bulky, heavy and often expensive equipment was not appealing to many consumers. But in just a few years, camcorders were smaller, lighter and cheaper, leading to an increase in popularity.

WRTV Consumer Reporter Barbara Boyd set out to explain all of the ways to use this piece of technology in March 1991.

In addition to capturing precious memories from family gatherings and special events, Boyd reported that camcorders could also be used to take inventory of your home.

One expert told Boyd a videotaped signing of a living will could provide additional peace of mind.

“If a will was ever contested in court by a potential heir or beneficiary under the will, having the signing or execution of the document on video camera or camcorder, could be used as evidence.”

The camcorder could also be used to record video messages for loved ones with a little help from the United States Postal Service.

Lastly, a camcorder could be used to document flood or fire damage, provided the tape was stored in a safe place like a safety deposit box.