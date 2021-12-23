1991: Indy postal worker serves as Santa’s Helper

INDIANAPOLIS — Lois Allis was a busy woman each and every December.

The Post Office clerk took on the added responsibilities of Santa’s Helper. Allis not only opened and read the letters addressed to Santa Claus, she responded to every single one.

On average, Allis opened between 800-1,000 letters every holiday season.

“I really enjoy these Santa letters,” Allis said. “It’s one of the brighter parts of my job.”

Allis was also in the know for which toys were hot and which were not.

“Last year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were very big, this year, they are not,” Allis said.

As for what children wanted in 1991, Allis said rollerblades and Barbies were two very popular items.

Former WRTV journalist Barbara Boyd also shared a few letters from children in a report originally filed on Dec. 13, 1991.

“Dear Santa,

I am sorry my Mommy and my Daddy ate your cookies, but they don’t believe in you. I do. P.S. When you come, can you leave a card or at least a note?”

“Dear Santa,

I want my five teeth to fall out, Gregg to be nice, and I want to put the angel on top of the tree.”

“Dear Santa,

Would you please give money, food, clothing and any pure Christmas joy to the needy and help the homeless find shelter? Also, I would like no one to fight… no unpleasantness.”

