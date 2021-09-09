Watch
1991: Plainfield cheerleading squad boasts 73 members thanks to no-cut policy

Posted at 5:00 AM, Sep 09, 2021
PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Middle School cheerleading squad had a lot to cheer about in 1991. The squad gained national attention with its impressive 73-member roster.

The sizable squad was made possible thanks to the school’s no-cut policy. If a student wanted to be on the cheerleading team, they were on the cheerleading team.

“We have 73 kids who are generating school spirit now and that’s been a big difference for us,” said one school administrator. “The increase in self-esteem and the increase of kids being associated with a given program has been well received.”

The cheerleaders were also happy with the team.

“It gives everybody a chance that wants to be on it and it doesn’t make people feel self-conscious about themself because everybody’s trying,” said one cheerleader.

The 73 cheerleaders were rotated in teams of 12-16.

“We get a lot of strange looks at some of the games and stuff. But it’s pretty fun to do it.”

