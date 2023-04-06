1993: Computer class helps seniors master ‘whatchamacallits and gizmos’

INDIANAPOLIS — Things began to click for a few ambitious seniors 30 years ago this month.

WRTV reporter Linda Lupear traveled to the SeniorNet Learning Center where area elders rolled up their sleeves and ventured into a brave new world.

"My children got me a computer for Christmas and I just wanted to learn how to work it,” Claude Cook said. “I've got it set up and [I’m] waiting to learn how to turn it on."

From DOS to RAM and even solitaire, Ivy Tech instructors like Penny Ellis, talked the 55 and over students through all of the “whatchamacallits and gizmos.”

Some seniors wanted to use the computer to talk to their tech-savvy relatives, while others wanted to grow in the workplace.

"I still work," Betty Holdenfield said. We've got a word processor and they bought it for us and nobody knew how to use it."

Despite a deluge of information, seniors like Holdenfield remained steadfast.

"I don't intimidate real easy, but I seem to learn a little slow sometimes."