1993: Sears closes the book on its iconic catalog

INDIANAPOLIS — Sears Roebuck and Co. made major changes 30 years ago when it discontinued its iconic “big book” catalog. The company also announced the closure of hundreds of Sears catalog stores including one in Greencastle.

WRTV reporter Gerry Dick spoke to its owners, Barb and Dave Lane.

"For about a month, it was like a funeral around here,” Barb Lane said. "For our community, we're 50 miles from everywhere, and there are alot of people who don't drive, especially older people, and they're going to lose it all."

The Lane's called the changes a betrayal to small town America, and at least one customer echoed the sentiment.

"I wonder how many times large companies, like Sears and J.C. Penney, are going to forget how they got to where they are,” Lana Schimpf of Greencastle said.

And while there are no longer any Sears locations in central Indiana, many of the company's buildings are still standing today including the former Sears on Alabama Street in downtown Indianapolis.