1994: Perfect weather makes for memorable annular solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS — Several hundred people gathered at Butler University’s Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium to witness the annular solar eclipse on May 10, 1994.

WRTV reporter Linda Lupear covered the event and noted a few different ways for folks to take in the event. From high-tech telescopes to pinhole cameras, Hoosiers found all sorts of ways to experience the eclipse.

WRTV Archives

“I think it's pretty amazing,” Josh Rich said. “It's only a couple hundred years you can see this. Actually, it's more a privilege than a joy."

But not every kid was eager to take a peak. One child kept her eyes pointed at the ground.

“I think I warned her too much about not looking into the sun because she’d go blind,” the girl’s mother told WRTV.

WRTV Archives

But for those who did look up, they were amazed.

"I think it's fantastic,” Doris Hoffman said. “I've never seen anything quite like it before."

"The sense of having that light around it, I think that was neater than having it go totally black,” Loui Lord said. “I am amazed by the temperature change. I have to admit that I'm freezing."

WRTV Archives

"It never occurred to me it was going to have that dramatic effect of being so dim, but it was,” Jay Lynn said.

Although solar eclipse classes are now the norm, the age old pinhole camera is still an easy way to view the eclipse and protect your eyes.

1979: Bob 'Swoop' McLain demonstrates how to make a pinhole camera

WRTV meteorologist Bob 'Swoop' McLain showed viewers how to make a pinhole camera ahead of a different solar eclipse in February 1979.