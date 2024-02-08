2004: Halftime show ‘wardrobe malfunction’ overshadows Super Bowl XXXVIII

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not a good sign when the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission weighs in on a television performance. It’s an even worse sign when the FCC chairman uses words like “classless, crass and deplorable.”

But that’s exactly how FCC chairman Michael Powell described the 2004 halftime show. Specifically the portion of the show that featured Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and the wardrobe malfunction seen around the world. The show’s other acts (yes, there were other performers) Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly, all escaped Powell’s ire.

The controversy came in the closing moments of the show when Timberlake pulled Jackson’s costume, exposing her breast on national television.

But was it a publicity stunt? Hoosiers were quick to sound off.

WRTV Archives Hoosiers react to 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

“All you can do is listen to the words of the song and you could tell what she was going to do," Roberta Hopkins said. “She's at that age now where she's on the down side of her career and she needs an uplift.”

“Britney got married, I think she did that for publicity,” Kathy Williams said. “I think Janet did what she did for publicity."

“That actually, to me, stepped over the line,” Richard Bizbee said. “Compared to other stunts the entertainment industry has pulled."

“It's probably good for their careers, bad for television to a certain degree,” Jeff Mendez said.

WRTV also asked viewers in an online poll if they thought it was a publicity stunt, and a whopping 85% of voters said it was indeed a publicity stunt.

Jackson released a statement addressing the controversy.

Janet Jackson apologizes for halftime show mishap

“My decision to change the Super Bowl performance was actually made after the final rehearsal,” Jackson said. “MTV, CBS, the NFL had no knowledge of this whatsoever and unfortunately, the whole thing went wrong in the end.”

Timberlake also apologized during an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

Justin Timberlake apologizes for halftime show mishap

"What occurred was unintentional, completely regrettable, and I apologize if you guys were offended," Timberlake said.