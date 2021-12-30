40 years ago: Hoagy Carmichael is laid to rest

BLOOMINGTON — Hoosier singer, songwriter and actor, Hoagy Carmichael, was laid to rest 40 years ago.

Born 1899 in Bloomington, Carmichael attended Indiana University and left in 1926 with a law degree. Carmichael eventually gave up law and turned his attention to music, composing dozens of songs while also appearing in many films.

Carmichael died at the age of 82 on Dec. 27, 1981.

A memorial service filled with Carmichael's music was held in IU's Musical Arts Center on Jan. 4, 1982.

Former WRTV reporter Ken Nelson was on hand for the celebration of life.

IU Chancellor Herman B. Wells reflected on his friendship with Carmichael.

“Life on this campus in the early 20s, had a unique quality. Here at that time was a young man that in addition to completing his academic requirements, began to feel the urge of creative activity that was to mature and lead him on to fame and fortune.”

IU President John Ryan expressed his thankfulness.

“Thankfulness that Hoagland Carmichael lived among us, remembered us, shared his extraordinary gift of composing popular music with the whole world, and never altered his unpretentious fun loving personality.”

Hoagy Carmichael was buried at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.