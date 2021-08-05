All Grown Up: Students of unique class reunite with teacher 40 years later

INDIANAPOLIS — Milton Allen opened Computer Kids at the corner of 46th Street and College Avenue in the early 1980s.

The goal of the business was to teach children about computers at an early age. Allen also hoped to calm the fears surrounding the emerging technology.

1981: Teaching Kids About Computers

Former WRTV reporter Derrik Thomas spoke with Allen about that fear in a report originally filed on July 20, 1981.

“A lot of parents are fearful, but there’s no real reason to be fearful of a computer,” Allen said. “It’s kind of like a mechanic of some sort, teaching kids to use the right tools to get the right run of the program. To make the thing do what they want it to and it’s a bunch of symbols and codes. It can be quite simple for kids simply because they don’t have the mental blocks as adults do.”

Also featured in the report were brothers Josh and Luke Morehead. The pair lived in the neighborhood and were among Allen’s first students.

WRTV recently tracked down both brothers to find out what they are doing today.

Luke Morehead earned a degree in electrical engineering and eventually started his own computer consulting business. He is currently the Director of Technology for the IHSAA.

Luke said seeing the story brought back many memories of Milton Allen.

“It’s been such a blessing in my life just to have that interaction to have an adult mentor outside of the family that we could look up to and respect,” Luke said.

Josh Morehead is now an engineer and he credits Allen for helping him grow his skillset.

“You look back at growing up at what influenced us for our career and our lives, some of the skillsets he was developing have been a tremendous asset to me as I started my career in engineering and program management,” Josh said.

As for Milton Allen, he now calls Georgia home. Allen recently visited the Hoosier state and WRTV arranged a surprise reunion 40 years in the making.

WRTV

Allen was beyond elated to see his former students.

“It brought tears to my eyes to see these guys," Allen said. "It's been 40 years here they come walk it up and I have gray hair like mine. I didn't expect this. It has made my year month several years!”