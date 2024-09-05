Clarksville curveball: Louisville Slugger bats weren’t always made in Kentucky

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Louisville Slugger is likely the most famous baseball bat in the world. But what many might not know is that the Hillerich & Bradsby Company bats weren’t always made in Louisville.

The Louisville Slugger was crafted in Clarksville, Indiana, from 1970 until 1995. The Indiana plant was located on the other side of the Ohio River, and it cranked out 3 million bats a year.

WRTV Archives

WRTV reporter Derrik Thomas traveled to Clarksville to tour the grounds and meet the craftsmen behind the famous bat.

WRTV Archives

Thomas’ report showed piles and piles of white ash logs assembled outside the facility. The 40 to 50-year-old timber arrived by rail from New York and Pennsylvania. Each piece was graded for quality and spent a full year in the elements before beginning the transformation into a baseball bat.

WRTV Archives

While bats destined for retail stores were built using lathes, those bound for big league ballparks were crafted by hand by workers making an hourly wage of $6.35.

WRTV Archives

The specifications for pro players were kept in filing cabinets housed inside a fireproof room. Thomas showed viewers the sheet for Cincinnati Reds player Johnny Bench.

The Louisville Slugger plant in Louisville offers tours to the public.