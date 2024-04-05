Here’s how WRTV covered Purdue’s trip to the Final Four in 1980

INDIANAPOLIS — Picture it: Indianapolis, March 1980.

The ice inside Market Square Arena made way for a basketball court and some 30,000 basketball fans. Indianapolis was transformed into Basketball City, USA.

1980: Indianapolis prepares for Final Four

WRTV reporter Ron Tank traveled around the city to show the preparations underway for the Final Four. Tank noted that visitors who flew into the city were provided NCAA-themed luggage tags along with a pamphlet of things to do.

One activity was visiting Indianapolis City Market which opened its doors for the weekend festivities. WRTV reporter Derrik Thomas reported from the market, noting hundreds of visitors sampling local cuisine and listening to local music.

1980: Fans flock to City Market

Another activity for fans was a practice session held inside Market Square Arena. WRTV reporter Craig Roberts reported nearly 7,000 fans were in attendance.

1980: Teams practice at Market Square Arena

Derrik Thomas also filed a report from outside Market Square Arena where there were a number of scalpers trying to make a buck off the tournament. Despite being an illegal practice, a $15 game ticket reportedly netted in the range of $200-300. Thomas also reported the arrest of 11 scalpers and seizure of more than 40 tickets.

1980: Scalpers try to make a buck

Once again, it was up to Thomas to report on the Boilermakers' loss from the Indianapolis Marriott where Purdue fans were drowning their sorrows following the team's loss to UCLA.