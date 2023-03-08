Watch Now
New Indiana Historical Society exhibit dedicated to Chuck Taylor and Converse All Star shoes

The Indiana Historical Society’s newest exhibit, Chuck Taylor All Star, opened March 4 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. This exhibit explores the story of Chuck Taylor and his iconic Converse All Star shoe through a variety of immersive experiences and remarkable artifacts and images.

Chuck Taylor 1.jpg Artifacts from the Chuck Taylor All Star exhibit at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.Photo by: WRTV

Artifacts from the Chuck Taylor All Star exhibit at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.WRTV
