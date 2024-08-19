Phil Donahue had an unwavering connection to Ryan White and family

INDIANAPOLIS — When WRTV reporter Barbara Lewis sat down with Phil Donahue in February 1991, the talk show host was well into the second decade of his talk show, "The Phil Donahue Show."

Donahue spoke about the importance of communication and the role his show played in facilitating that dialogue.

“I think we need more talk, not less,” Donahue said.

Donahue’s talk show often delved into controversial topics.

“We once filmed an abortion,” Donahue told Lewis. “We spent a week inside a maximum security penal institution, we did a show from a garbage barge.”

Donahue also tackled the often contentious case of Ryan White. The Kokomo teen was diagnosed with AIDS after receiving a tainted blood product at the age of 13.

Donahue admired the perseverance of White’s mother, Jeanne White-Ginder.

“I was impressed with the way they handled the media attention they got, especially Jeanne,” Donahue said. ”People get nuts [when] you throw a lot of cameras on them. It alters people, but it didn’t alter her.”

It’s a relationship that stood the test of time. White made multiple appearances on Donahue’s talk show.

1990: Ryan White is laid to rest

In 1990, Phil Donahue also served as a pallbearer for Ryan White alongside Elton John and Howie Long.