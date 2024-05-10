Rick Sallinger, former WRTV reporter, dies at 74

INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Sallinger, a veteran journalist who spent three decades reporting in Denver, Colorado, died Wednesday at the age of 74, according to a social media post from his family.

A note from Rick's family-



Rick passed away peacefully Wednesday night. We are heartbroken



For 30 years he was a devoted journalist in Denver. He loved every second of it



He was the best father to his two sons and a loving husband to his wife of 30 years



We love you endlessly — Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) May 9, 2024

Prior to moving to Denver in 1980, Sallinger called WRTV and Indianapolis home.

Sallinger made his mark through his no-nonsense approach to reporting often seeking answers and accountability while the camera was rolling.

WRTV Archives

From bugging then news director Bob Gamble’s office, to calling out WRTV for failing to shovel its own sidewalks, Sallinger proved no story was off limits.

1979: Bugging Technology

Sallinger covered the murder trial of Howard Willard, who was charged in the death of grocery store heiress Marjorie Jackson. It was one of the first instances in which a television crew was allowed inside an Indiana courtroom.

WRTV Archives

Sallinger also had some fun while reporting. In 1979, he investigated McDonald’s cherry pies.

Later that same year, Sallinger questioned the practices of some golf courses in central Indiana.

1979: Golf Course Discrimination

Yet, Sallinger still found a way to tell the stories of everyday Hoosiers like newspaper salesman David Kempler