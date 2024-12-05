Steve Martin returns to Terre Haute after disparaging city in Playboy interview

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Steve Martin returned to the city of Terre Haute at the invitation of Terre Haute Mayor William Brighton on December 7, 1979.

The summoning at Brighton’s behest came after Martin made disparaging comments about Terre Haute during an interview with Playboy magazine. Martin billed the city as the most “nowhere” place in America, criticizing its lack of things to do and places to eat.

As one might expect, those comments riled up residents including the mayor, who challenged Martin to give Terre Haute another chance. Which he did.

“Is this Terre Haute?” Martin asked a gathering of people on an airport tarmac as he exited his plan. Martin then held an impromptu press conference inside the airport.

“Now I have to be candid with you, the last time I was here, I was on a one-nighter tour and that can be very tiring,” Martin explained. “Frankly, I was a little bored and when I mentioned it in the Playboy interview, I didn’t know the town would go this crazy.”

Martin was then whisked away for a meal at the Shuffle Inn. Martin, flanked by two Playboy bunnies, was served lobster, reportedly sourced from the Wabash River.

The apology tour then proceeded to Terre Haute City Hall where dozens of residents gathered to hear Martin officially recant his comments. Martin then said the city of Abilene deserved the most “nowhere” title, though he failed to specify which Abilene he was talking about.

Not all was lost for the city of Terre Haute. It went on to land the world premiere of Martin’s movie “The Jerk.”