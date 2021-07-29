Throwback: Hollering for Hogs and Husbands at the 1981 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Hog and husband-calling were two of the most popular competitions at the 1981 Indiana State Fair.

Hundreds packed in to see and hear the hollering first-hand.

Ten men competed in the hog-calling contest. While some banged on farm equipment to accompany their calling, most relied solely on their voice alone.

Joe Dierdorf of Centerpoint wailed his way to the top of the competition. Dierdorf was no stranger to winning as he netted hog-calling victories in 1974 and 1977.

When it came to the husband-calling, it was Linda Johnson on top. The Fountaintown woman claimed victory thanks to her inescapable calls for her husband Henry.