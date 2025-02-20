Watch Now
Throwback: Hoosiers dial into online revolution with Prodigy

Billed as the first online computer system for the family of the 90s, Prodigy promised to connect Hoosiers of all ages to the World Wide Web.
Prodigy, a joint venture between IBM and Sears, aimed to simplify online navigation.

“We’ve made the Prodigy service as simple to use as is possible on a computer,” a spokesperson told WRTV’s Gerry Dick. “If I simply hit one key, I can direct the service to do what I want.”

Things like shopping, paying bills, and even trading stocks were all possible thanks to Prodigy. While many of the program's 800+ features were geared toward adults, Prodigy was marketed as a program for the entire family including games and educational challenges. All for an initial startup fee of $40.

What’s more, Prodigy charged a simple monthly fee of $9.95. At the time, competitors typically charged a fee by the minute. However, the low rate only applied to Hoosiers living in the immediate Indianapolis area. Hoosiers outside of this vicinity would be charged long-distance fees to connect to the service.

Prodigy said it hoped to capture some of the 70,000 Hoosier households that had computers in 1990.

