Throwback: Hoosiers dial into online revolution with Prodigy

INDIANAPOLIS — Billed as the first online computer system for the family of the 90s, Prodigy promised to connect Hoosiers of all ages to the World Wide Web.

WRTV Archives

Prodigy, a joint venture between IBM and Sears, aimed to simplify online navigation.

“We’ve made the Prodigy service as simple to use as is possible on a computer,” a spokesperson told WRTV’s Gerry Dick. “If I simply hit one key, I can direct the service to do what I want.”

WRTV Archives

Things like shopping, paying bills, and even trading stocks were all possible thanks to Prodigy. While many of the program's 800+ features were geared toward adults, Prodigy was marketed as a program for the entire family including games and educational challenges. All for an initial startup fee of $40.

WRTV Archives

What’s more, Prodigy charged a simple monthly fee of $9.95. At the time, competitors typically charged a fee by the minute. However, the low rate only applied to Hoosiers living in the immediate Indianapolis area. Hoosiers outside of this vicinity would be charged long-distance fees to connect to the service.

WRTV Archives

Prodigy said it hoped to capture some of the 70,000 Hoosier households that had computers in 1990.