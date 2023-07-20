Throwback: Kevin Gregory makes soap opera debut

LLANVIEW, Pa. — The soap opera “One Life to Live” premiered on ABC 55 years ago this month. The show, created by Agnes Nixon, ran for 45 seasons with more than 11,000 episodes.

But the only episode we’ll be talking about is No. 6799, which aired on Feb. 9, 1995.

It’s also the episode in which WRTV’s very own Kevin Gregory made his acting debut as a ticket agent at the show's Llanview International Airport.

Prior to his big debut, Kevin hit the streets of the Big Apple to have New Yorkers give their best rendition of his one line on the show, which was, “Yes ma’am, that flight left about 5 minutes ago.”

Kevin also gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the production.

While on set, Kevin talked with actress and former IU student Kassie Wesley DePaiva. She played the character of Blair Daimler for nearly 20 years.

And actress Laura Bonarrigo shared some acting advice with Kevin.

“Don’t just stand up there and play yourself, pretend you’re a character,” Bonarrigo said.

While the fictional flight in the episode did take off, unfortunately Kevin’s acting career did not. Regardless, we’re lucky to have him each weeknight delivering your forecast on WRTV.