Throwback: The technology has changed, but our mission remains the same

INDIANAPOLIS — All this week, WRTV journalists are sharing stories about media consumption and news literacy as part of News Literacy Week.

WRTV’s Lauren Casey shared how local students are learning how to be good news consumers, while Marc Mullins followed Adam Schumes to share how a news story is assembled in 2023. Megan Shinn even walked us through the process of weather forecasting.

The core mission of delivering accurate news hasn’t changed since WRTV first signed on in 1949 as WFBM. But the way our journalists gather and assemble the news has transformed significantly in our nearly 75 years of broadcasting.

Viewers got a look at how the news was assembled in 1958. Then a CBS affiliate, WFBM produced a special showing how journalists assembled the news. Anchor Ken Mayer interviewed Larry Richardson, who was a farmer by day and news anchor by night, about a vital tool in the newsroom, the telephone. Mayer described the device as, "pure magic" for its ability to transmit information around the world.

1958: WFBM journalists discuss 'pure magic' of telephone

In May 1979, WRTV produced another television special called "Inside The News." Journalists Howard Caldwell and Clyde Lee gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the news was produced. The special aired just before the station switched its network affiliation from NBC to ABC.

1979: WRTV journalists take viewers 'Inside the News'

From handmade graphics to developing film in-house, the WRTV studios on Meridian Street have been bustling with hard working journalists from the beginning.

For more information on the News Literacy Project, visit https://newslit.org/

