Trick-or-Tree? Roommates put up Christmas tree well before Halloween in 1982

INDIANAPOLIS — Retailers often get flak for decking the halls earlier and earlier, but for some Hoosiers, Christmas can’t come soon enough.

That was the case for two roommates at a west side apartment complex in October 1982. There, a glowing Christmas tree caught the attention of WRTV reporter Marilyn Mitzel and photographer Bill Seward.

With the camera rolling, Mitzel knocked on the apartment door.

“Hi, we’re with Channel 6 and we want to know why you have your Christmas tree up so early,” Mitzel asked.

The news team was invited inside to check out the Christmas cheer.

“We like the lights and we like the celebration,” Ben said. “We put it up just to have a good centerpiece in our front room.”

The pair put the tree up in September and had a tree decorating party Labor Day weekend. Ornaments included everything from teddy bears to postcards.

“It’s pretty relaxing really, it’s nice to come home after a hard day at work, turn all the lights off and put the tree on and a little Robert Goulet on the stereo.”