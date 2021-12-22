Kentucky toy drive Christmas store opens for storm-impacted families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Families impacted by this month's deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky got the chance to pick out Christmas gifts on Tuesday.

Kentuckians and people across the country donated gifts for First Lady Britainy Beshear's Western Kentucky Toy Drive to make it happen.

"I know there were hundreds of homes in our community that were affected and even more who maybe experienced power outages," said Casey Hammond, the director of marketing for Hope House Ministries. "We know that toys at Christmas aren't fixing all of the issues these families are facing but especially for the kids and especially the parents, it's just providing a sense of normalcy."

Hope House Ministries is overseeing the operation to ensure all the donations get to families in need across the Bowling Green and other areas impacted by the tornadoes.

The toys are now available for pick up at sites across Kentucky for free on Tuesday and Thursday.

"Our community is hurting. It's been tough to see people, to see people hurting, but at the same time, it's been such a blessing to see how people have given despite the devastation and the chaos," volunteer Vicki Darnell said.

This story was originally published by Christiana Ford on Scripps station WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.