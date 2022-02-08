Valentine's Day Treats: Donut skewers and create-your-own kits from Ohana in Fishers

FISHERS — A local donut shop's Valentine's Day menu includes decorative custom-made donuts, skewers, and create-your-own kits.

Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream in Fishers has maintained the creation of unique sweet treats for every holiday — from monster donuts for Halloween to reindeer donuts for Christmas.

"Everything starts with a vanilla cake donut, and then you choose your icing and your toppings; we've got seven icings, 19 toppings. So the combinations are almost limitless," Nate Haugh, the owner of Ohana, told WRTV of its everyday offerings.

As Ohana nears two years in business, Haugh and his team came up with a new concoction just in time for Valentine's Day. They've created a donut skewer comprised of two strawberries, a marshmallow, and two mini donuts, topped off with chocolate syrup.

"It's been pretty popular; I have to admit," Haugh said.

In addition to the skewers, Ohana has a special six-pack of donuts full of traditional Valentine's Day art like x's, heart's, and o's, and of course, chocolate. You also have a date night option of making some donut art yourself at home with Ohana's create-your-own kits.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Ohana Donuts and Ice Cream in Fishers is offering decorative donuts, donut skewers, and DIY kits for Valentine's Day. Photo was taken Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Valentine's Day donuts at Ohana Donuts and Ice Cream on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. To the left a specially made half dozen and to the right what come in the create-your-own donut kits.

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Outside of the Valentine's Day special and their custom donuts, Ohana has more than 22 flavors of ice cream. It also has espresso drinks and coffee. You can make an order for pickup at ohanaindy.com.