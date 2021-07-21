Indianapolis named one of the World's 100 Greatest Places of 2021 by Time magazine

INDIANAPOLIS — Flights are being booked and rental cars are scarce as travel makes its way to the top of everyone's priority list this year.

For Hoosiers, you may not have to go too far to experience one of Time magazine's greatest places of 2021 though, which is Indiana's capital city.

On Tuesday, Time magazine revealed its third annual list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2021. Indianapolis made that list.

"Indianapolis may be a smaller city, but it’s packed with standout restaurants, museums and sports centers," Time wrote.

At the center of Indy's charm this year, according to Time, is Mass Ave's Bottleworks District.

"The new Garage Food Hall is a lively open space of over 20 local vendors, including La Chinita Poblana, a beloved Asian-fusion taco spot, and Axle’s Garage Tap, with 20 craft and specialty beers on draft. Rounding out this 12-acre entertainment and hospitality complex is the Living Room Theaters, showing a mix of mainstream and independent art films."

Indy was one of two Midwest destinations (St. Louis) to make the list.

Other U.S. sites and cities to make the list were Big Sky, Montana; Denver; Houston; Hudson Valley, New York; the island of Hawaii; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Memphis; Napa Valley, California; New Orleans; New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia; New York City; Orlando; Philadelphia; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Sarasota, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Seattle.

