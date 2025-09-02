Building Confidence, Changing Lives — Aleanya Moore honored with the Jefferson Award

INDIANAPOLIS — Aleanya Moore has dedicated over 16 years to empowering young women through her organization, Ladies Under Construction — and this month, her commitment has been recognized with the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

“I think the biggest thing of what I do is really the group mentoring,” Moore said. “We run a fall and spring program — we’re actually enrolling now for the fall. We take any young lady ages 5 to 17.”

Ladies Under Consruction

Through her programs, Moore teaches girls how to manage emotions, build confidence, and strengthen communication skills.

“She is so passionate — so deserving of this award,” said Rasheida Mims. “She’s giving these young ladies opportunities they wouldn’t have gotten in their own families. She really pours into these girls.”

Ladies Under Consruction

For Moore, the work is deeply personal.

“Just being that young lady that had a void in my life,” she said. “I’ve turned a lot of my childhood pain into the purpose of the woman I am today.”

Ladies Under Construction has offered a variety of experiences to the girls — including an annual charity fashion show, a summer leadership camp, camping trips, and even horseback riding.

Ladies Under Consruction

Moore says her goal is to ensure that no girl she mentors ever feels the absence of a role model.

“I think it’s just another level of accomplishment,” she reflected. “Continuing to leave my mark in the world, continuing to show people that it’s not where you start — it’s where you finish.”