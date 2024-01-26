Couple honors daughters' with foundation supporting young performers

INDIANAPOLIS — This month’s Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good goes to a local couple who turned the darkest days of their lives into a charity brightening the lives of young performers.

Aimee and R.D. Albright are committed to seeing kids soar in the arts.

They created the Melanie and Rosalie Alright Foundation to honor the memory of their daughters who both died of Cystic Fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

As Melanie and Rosalie fought, the battle did not stop them from being involved in theatre.

The MRA foundation provides scholarships to performers ages six though 21 years old to cover the costs of participating in arts programs across Central Indiana.

“I think it takes something negative and makes it positive which is why we do this to make sense of a horrible thing,” R.D. Alright said.

“It was amazing to see how their community of theatre family came around them and supported them to the through ups and downs,” Aimee Alright said.

The Albrights hold the annual Rosie Awards to recognize youth performing groups.

It was the perfect place to surprise the couple.

Watch above as Rafael Sanchez surprised the couple with the honor.

If you know someone like the Albrights and would like to nominate them for the Jefferson Award, visit the WRTV website.