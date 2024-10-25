'I love this place': Volunteer at Dove Recovery House for Women wins Jefferson Awards for Multiplying Good

INDIANAPOLIS — The women at Dove Recovery House for Women are all on their own journey, but they have something in common.

"The women come here broken, shattered, alone and isolated," Wendy Noe, Dove Recovery House for Women's CEO, said.

WRTV

According to Noe, nearly 100% of their clients have experienced some form of trauma as an adult.

"Whether it's financial or domestic violence, but 90% have experienced childhood sexual abuse. The average age of first drug use is 13," Noe said.

WRTV

The Indianapolis location of Dove Recovery House, located near 34th and Meridian, has 40 beds. Each woman in the program receives treatment for substance use disorder and housing at no cost.

"Our need is astronomical. Right now, we have over 100 women waiting for a bed here at Dove House. So we are expanding on-site. Any day now, we'll be breaking ground to expand by 15 more beds. On average, we receive over 100 inquiries every single month."

Stephanie Breeden's before and after pictures hang on the wall just beyond the lobby at Dove House. She graduated from the program in January of 2022.

WRTV

"I am a recovering alcoholic. I owned my own salon, so it was a very common thing for me while I was working to partake in adult beverages with my clients. That just seemed to spiral out of control after my divorce, and then when COVID hit, there was nothing to do but sit at home and drink," Breeden said.

Breeden is now a peer recovery specialist at Dove Recovery House.

WRTV

One of the requirements for treatment is a resiliency class, led by volunteer Lori Chambers.

"She's one of the kindest, most generous women that our organization has ever experienced from a volunteer standpoint," Noe said.

"When she walks into a room, she lights up her room. Her love is exponential," Breeden said.

WRTV

For 19 years, Chambers and her husband, Gary, have served women at Dove Recovery House who are dealing with substance use.

"I love this place. We've been doing food rescue for 19 years, and then we started doing this class for the past seven years. I just want to do everything I can to help the ladies," Chambers said.

Watch Chambers receive the Jefferson Awards for Multiplying Good

Lori Chambers receives the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good

In Chambers' nomination for the Jefferson Awards for Multiplying Good, Amy Magan, Dove House's Director of Development, praised Chambers and her husband for their efforts to help build confidence in the women they serve.

Another way they do that is by taking professional photographs of the women to give to their families as holiday gifts, a way to show their transformation.

Magan said Chambers multiplies good by inviting others in the community to help the women of Dove House through their church, St. Luke's United Methodist Church, and Chambers' membership in United Women of Faith.

Watch: Dove House's CEO describes Lori's impact on the Doves

Dove House's CEO describes Lori's impact on the Doves

Over the years, Magan said Chambers has facilitated donations of both money and needed goods for Dove House from these two organizations.

"That's why communities like Dove House work. When volunteers like Chambers come in to love them, they know that they're not walking this journey of life alone, and they don't have to walk it alone. So they build a family here, and that family is everlasting," Noe said.

WRTV

Donations are critical for Dove Recovery House for Women. Many of the women show up broken and isolated with no belongings. Dove House opens its doors and helps provide everything they need.

Click here to get involved

Watch: Dove Recovery House for Women CEO discusses the need for community support