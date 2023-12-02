Indy man receives Jefferson Award for training IndyGo drivers, creating community 5K

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Jackson is training the next generation of IndyGo drivers.

“Just to see other people come in from the ground up put in the work and effort, it shows that it pays off,” Jackson said.

His drive to lead began with his personal fitness journey. In his case, he lost 100 pounds. He created a personal philosophy he calls ‘I’m Why.’

“People are always watching. No matter what. I’m learning that now. Even if you don’t think they see you, they do,” Jackson said.

Jackson decided to create a 5K race called ‘Run for Ya Life’ as part of his fitness regimen. He hopes to inspire others to invest in their health.

“Nothing else really matters. You can make as much money as you want, but if you don’t have your health, you can’t enjoy any of it,” Jackson said.

Janae Freeman also works at IndyGo and now participates in the 5K runs. She credits Jackson for saving her life.

“I was on a lot of medication — a steroid that made me gain around 60 pounds — and I was able to get off that, continue to be healthy and do races,” Freeman said.

In August, Freeman was featured in a video honoring Jackson. He was among the select few to receive the Rose Award, given to hospitality workers who go above and beyond on the job.

“I’ve been doing 5K races since last year because I want to run with him. That is my thank you to him because he saved my life,” Freeman said. “There is nobody else more deserving of this. You do an awesome job, not just for IndyGo, but for everybody.”

To deliver his Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good, WRTV’s Rafael Sanchez took an IndyGo bus filled with Jackson’s friends and family.

“You are all about not only customer service, but you have found ways to change people’s lives. When you have that ability, we have to amplify that message,” Sanchez said. “You are, on behalf of WRTV, the latest recipient of the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.”

So, Jackson wears the medallion with pride as both a trainer of bus drivers seeking to provide quality service and a trainer to those who are driven to live a healthier life.