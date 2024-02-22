Jefferson Award recipient's health scare sparked new mission to highlight local heroes

INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Barnhart wanted to be closer to his children and his grandkids.

So, two years ago, he and his wife made the move from Illinois.

Barnhart is a family man with a great smile and a big heart.

But he has learned life can change in a heartbeat.

"I was kind of forced into an early retirement due to a heart condition," Barnhart said.

He suffered a health scare, involving an irregular heart rhythm, that would actually serve as a gateway to a greater purpose.

"It makes you think about life," Barnhart said. "How you're going to spend your time, what you're going to do."

Unable to work and in a new place with much more time on his hands, Barnhart wasted no time finding his new purpose.

One day, he was walking his dog in Indy's Fountain Square neighborhood, when he spotted a place that would change his life.

"I walked by this blue house that had obviously been converted to some type of agency and it said CHIP," Barnhart said.

He had stumbled upon the "Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention" and decided to give the agency is call.

"They said, 'Hey if you want to volunteer with us, let us know how you would want to volunteer.'," Barnhart said.

It was a call that would give him a chance to make a difference.

Barnhart explained he had experience with podcasting and asked CHIP staffers if that experience could be helpful in the agency's mission.

Two weeks later, CHIP responded.

"This is an excellent idea," CHIP volunteer Scott Sheehan said. "Let's make something of this talent and use this to tell the story of our community."

Sheehan has watched what started as Barnhart's desire, to be a part of something somehow, blossom into a unique platform celebrating those trying to end homelessness.

Together, with another CHIP staff member, Barnhart helped develop a podcast, called "Homeward Indy," which profiles people from across the city helping those experiencing homelessness.

Sheehan says the podcast has enabled listeners to learn about the day to day struggles, challenges and joys of those on a mission to help.

"Part of my mission with the podcast from the very beginning was to honor the people that are doing that work," Barnhart said. "We always want to hear about what they do, but I'm also very interested in why they do it, what motivates them and and what keeps them going."

So, Barnhart and his partner have produced 25 "Homeward Indy" episodes.

Barnhart's fellow volunteers recognize he is bringing a fresh perspective, as he tells the story of the city.

"It's being told with a level of intimacy," Sheehan said. "That is very unique and enables insight into the passion and the calling of the individuals that work in this space."

Sheehan nominated Barnhart for the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good, an honor to recognize unsung heroes in communities across the country.

Ironically, Barnhart is using his voice to celebrate such heroes locally.

Barnhart was enjoying some downtime in a warmer state, when WRTV presented him with the bronze Jefferson Award medal.

But his big, healing heart still exudes humility, as he turned his health scare into an opportunity to help, to learn, and to educate.

"I have just met some of the best people of our community in doing these interviews with folks," Barnhart said. "They are just outstanding people. And that has brought be more joy, probably, than I could ever give to them."