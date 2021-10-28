Jefferson Awards: Indy woman encourages others to embrace their self-worth

The Jefferson Awards is now Multiplying Good, and we could use a little good in our lives. While there is a new name, the essence of the service doesn't change. WRTV is still recognizing unsung heroes through the "Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good." Nominate someone you know who is making a difference for a Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy's Tasha Ratcliffe is making a difference in the lives of women across the community through her Be You Movement.

After struggling during her life with self-esteem issues, Ratcliffe realized her worth through her faith, and now encourages other women to fully step into the person God designed them to be.

Thanks to her efforts to impact lives, WRTV awarded Ratcliffe the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

Known as the "Nobel Prize for Public Service," the Jefferson Awards for Multiplying Good recognize ordinary people who do extraordinary things. WRTV presents awards to local volunteers and paid professionals, who go well beyond their expected duties and positively impact our communities.

Ratcliffe founded the Be You Movement three years ago because she saw a need in young women to fully embrace who they are called to be.

"You know, we live in a world where everyone wants to be like everyone else and so it's just that's my punch line to remind people to be them," Ratcliffe said. "I think for me, it's the freedom to embrace who you are."

Ratcliffe engages with other young ladies through cupcakes and conversations nights, moms night outs, cancer drives, college visits and more.

She also just makes an effort in everyday life, like when she was at a game night alongside Kendra Golden.

Golden said Ratcliffe found her on Facebook after the event and reached out.

"The things that she was saying were not only heaven-sent and God-given, but they really like pierced past the walls, the force field, that I put up to keep people out and push people away," Golden said.

"Oh the positivity, it came with a little soul snatching! I was awfully resistant at first and stubborn I'm not gonna lie, because I just I thought it was like one of those 'wham bam thank you ma'am' I come past somebody they give something good, and they are gonna keep moving like everybody else that does something like that. And she stayed and like wanted to stay and kept showing up."

Golden said she now considers Ratcliffe her mentor and big sister. She said other young women can benefit from her life coaching.

"All of these life skills because, that's really what it's about," Golden said. "It's kind of like she took the baton ran it and came back and told us how to run the race."

Ratcliffe's real big sister, Monique Kerr, sees how her little sister has grown into the woman she is today and says she is so proud.

"Just watching her go from in the shadows to now center stage it is amazing, and I'm a proud big sis," Kerr said. "This is something everyone needs to see, ya know, being who you are called to be. Being who God destined you to be. That's amazing."

If you want to learn more about Ratcliffe's Be You Movement, you can follow her on Facebook and Instagram or reach out via email at ministerratcliffe2016@gmail.com.