Jefferson Awards: Newcomer Program Principal is breaking barriers and demanding excellence in the classroom

The Jefferson Awards is now Multiplying Good, and we could use a little good in our lives. While there is a new name, the essence of the service doesn't change. WRTV is still recognizing unsung heroes through the "Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good."

INDIANAPOLIS — It's one of the few school programs that never closed during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Newcomer Program is open year round to students arriving in Indianapolis from all over the world.

Among the school's educators, one man is passionate about breaking barriers and demanding excellence in the classroom every single day.

This month, in September, he is the recipient of the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez reports.

