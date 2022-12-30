Johnson County men answer call to serve others

FRANKLIN — Eric Leugers and Jake Sappenfield are Franklin Community High School alumni.

The two have now found separate but common ways to volunteer and lead.

"Anyone can be involved. It's just a giving heart and understanding that there's people out there struggling," Leugers said.

"This is my home, you know? This community gives me and my family so much. You feel like a responsibility to give back those in need," Sappenfield said.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez reports on how both men are giving back to their community and why they're the December recipient of the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.