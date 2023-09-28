Watch Now
Music Man shares gift to empower and educate

Pavel Polanco Safadit receives Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.
Pavel Polanco Safadit is on a mission to share his love of music and empower others in the community.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 17:36:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Pavel Polanco Safadit often performs at the Jazz Kitchen in Broad Ripple. He enjoys the ambiance and the acoustics.

It was the perfect place to deliver a surprise and talk music.

"Music is the universal language, " said Safadit.

Safadit was born in the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic. A tough beginning with little opportunities would fuel his future.

Pavel Polanco Safadit

"I don't think anyone gets anywhere if you don't have a lot of help. I'm a living example of that," said Safadit.

In 1998, he came to the United States on a scholarship to study music at the University of Arkansas. He received his Masters from Eastern Kentucky University and his Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He says the scholarship was his lifesaver, but he will never forget his roots.

"We get so comfortable. There's a lot of need out there. You have to open your eyes and ears and you'll see them," said Safadit.

Pavel Polanco Safadit

In 2015, Safadit created the Music Education Festival. It brings music experts and lessons to aspiring musicians with no access in the Dominican Republic.

In the past eight years with Hoosier help, more than 1,500 people have been given hope and the stage to show and grow their skills. Safadit recently hosted a fundraiser at the Jazz Kitchen that raised thousands of dollars to support the Festival and the students.

Pavel Polanco Safadit

"Some of them are in Europe, some are in the USA and some are in the Dominican Republic," Safadit said.

Safadit is also making his mark in Indiana as the executive director of the Amigos Latino Center in Richmond. The social service organization empowers families with a focus on promoting education and organizing cultural events to bridge the common values that bring people together.

Pavel Polanco Safadit

It's among the many reasons why WRTV surprised him minutes before he was to take the stage at the Jazz Kitchen. He thought we were there to videotape his performance.

Safadit is September's recipient of the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good. We presented him with the prestigious medallion.

"It's my honor to present to you the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good," said WRTV Anchor/Reporter Rafael Sanchez.

"The only thing we can do is pay back — it's to see the need and just try to help out," Safadit said.

Pavel Polanco Safadit

So this is the music man who finds success being in rhythm with people here and abroad.

He plans to hold his annual music festival in the Dominican Republic in a couple of weeks, but first he has to perform during this week's 25th annual Indy Jazz Fest, which wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

