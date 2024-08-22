National Guard veteran helps out vets heal and feed sense of community

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes people on a road to recovery start by crawling, stumbling and even tripping.

That was the case for Indiana National Guard veteran Aaron Shaw, who, now, is standing tall and leading the way for others.

In the regularly-scheduled Vet to VetProgram meetings he leads, Shaw wants everyone who has a seat at his table to feel invited, safe, and supported.

"I found my passion working with veterans," Shaw said.

The energy Shaw is poured into helping other military servicemen and women heal has helped him to heal too.

"You start seeing the growth in everybody," Shaw said. "You can hear it in their shares, when they're talking about the things they're processing and how it's helping them in their everyday lives. That's what it's all about."

Shaw has learned service is a key part of the recovery and rehabilitation process.

Long before the veteran led the Vet to Vet Program group discussions, Shaw struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and crime, following his deployments to Iraq.

He struggled with PTSD and was in and out of jail for a number of serious offenses.

That's how Gordon Smith met Shaw.

"He got involved with drugs and alcohol and he was really sliding downhill," Smith said.

Smith, who nominated Shaw for the prestigious Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good, is the same man who served as his liaison in Indianapolis Veterans Court and put Shaw on a path to success.

Smith recalled a meeting with Shaw, "I looked at him and said, 'You know, Aaron, I have faith in you, because I think you can overcome all the things you're experiencing now. I see great things happening with you'."

"At that time, I didn't believe it," Shaw said. "I didn't feel it, because I was still broken and beaten down."

But broken and beaten down have given way to hopeful and determined.

Shaw worked hard in recovery, on his path to sobriety.

Smith recommended Shaw undertake the responsibilities as a Veterans' Court coordinator, connecting veterans in the legal system with resources to help them recover and live healthy lives.

Using compassion, encouragement, and leaning on personal experience, Shaw guides others down a path he knows all too well.

Shaw collaborates with food banks to provide food for veterans in need.

He has also expanded the Vet to Vet Program, growing the number of group sessions for vets, by vets.

Moreover, Shaw coordinates community-building group outings, often using is own finances.

"He doesn't look for any kind of recognition," Smith said, "He does this on his own and and most of it comes out of his own pocket."

And so, the Multiplying Good organization and WRTV recognized Aaron Shaw with the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

WATCH | Aaron Shaw received the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good

Aaron Shaw received the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good

He was presented with the medal, as he led one of his group discussions.

A hero who not only loves his country, but also those who served.

This hero rose from a dark place to find his true calling and mission.

"I would not change it for the world, because I wouldn't be who I am today," Shaw said. "All of those things led me to this point. All of that growth. All of that experience. All of that trauma and addiction. And recovery is what led me right here."

Shaw wants as many veterans as possible to know about the Vet to Vet Program — a chance to meet for discussions and fellowship with other local vets.