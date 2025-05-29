Redefining lives: Jefferson Award winner empowers women who are sex trafficking survivors

INDIANAPOLIS — In an inspiring display of compassion and determination, Rachel Kleine, the director of businesses at Hope Center Indy, is being recognized with the prestigious Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good for her tireless efforts to uplift survivors of sex trafficking.

The heart of her mission lies in the Redefined Hope Boutique, a store located within the 26-acre campus of Hope Center Indy off Brookville Road.

Arriving at the Hope Center, many survivors face challenges in rebuilding their lives.

The women receiving services through Hope Center Indy's residential program are overcoming domestic sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, sexual trauma, addictions and other life-dominating issues.

Rachel's dad and brother founded the center. She noticed many of the women they serve arrive with no personal belongings.

"I wanted to take part, and one of the things that I thought we could start doing was just collecting clothing for the residents when they come," Rachel shared.

What started as a thrift boutique in 2017 has transformed into including new items as well. All of the money raised goes back to the Hope Center.

Rachel’s vision goes beyond merely providing clothing; it's about redefining lives. They hire within for the Redefined Hope businesses, which include the boutique, a coffee shop, greenhouse, salon and wedding venue.

Survivors have the chance to build job skills and a resume. It also removes the barrier of transportation that many have by working on campus.

"They are trying to overcome some serious trauma, and just to see that they're working, we want to work alongside of them and encourage them, Rachel said.

"At first, we thought we were just kind of redefining clothing thrift and new, but now just to think about redefining lives and being able to really help these ladies get back on their feet, and just have that second chance," Rachel explained.

The impact of Rachel's work extends beyond the boutique.

She’s the varsity basketball coach at Morristown High School. Her daughter Rylee tells WRTV - her mom is the winningest girls head coach in school history and was the Mid Hoosier Conference (MHC) Coach of the Year this past season.

Nevaeh Sanders, a player on her team, reflected on the profound effect Rachel had on her life.

"I was really at like a horrible place in my life. I hit rock bottom. She took me in as her own – and treated me as her own. Without her, it’s a chance I could be dead. There's a chance I'd be on the streets right now," Sanders said.

Sara Feasel, director of development at Hope Center Indy, praised Rachel's multifaceted approach to service.

"Rachel is just…. She has it all. She truly does. I think she has the heart, which is one of the most important aspects. When it comes to this type of work, you have to be able to care about people, genuinely care about people."

Doug Carlton, who nominated Rachel for the Jefferson Award, highlighted her commitment to community service and the broad impact of her work. "The multiple, multiple service projects she does with the basketball team and the community, and then the more and more I find out about Redefined Hope. It's just, you know, off the charts."

Rachel's dedication is deeply personal, as she honors her brother David, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to heart surgery complications at the age of 28.

"He continues to inspire and guide our mission every day," Rachel expressed. "We really are trying to combat this issue, and we're doing it one life at a time."

Community support is key to the mission at Redefining Hope’s businesses. Learn how you can support these social enterprises here.