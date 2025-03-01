Shelida Purnell: Championing change for seniors through Foster Grandparent program

MARION COUNTY — An inspiring initiative is bridging generational gaps and fostering community spirit in Marion County.

The Foster Grandparent Program connects senior citizens with at-risk youth — offering companionship, mentorship, and a wealth of knowledge to children who might otherwise miss out on love and guidance.

WRTV

This month, the program’s tireless leader, Shelida Purnell, has been honored with the prestigious Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good, recognizing her commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors and youth alike.

In classrooms throughout Marion County, senior volunteers like Pearlie Crain, a retired teacher, have rediscovered their passion for education by working hands-on with local children.

WRTV

“The Foster Grandparent Program has given me an opportunity to get out,” shares Crain. “I didn’t want to just sit around at home. I feel like I am really giving that contribution that my heart wants to give.”

“I enjoy just getting up, going to work, meeting new parents, meeting new children, reading to the kids,” Foster Grandparent Caroline Whitaker said.

WRTV

“Before I joined the program, I didn’t have any energy. But since being in the program, it’s just wonderful. It’s so encouraging and inspirational," Foster Grandparent Mary Maxie said.

The Foster Grandparent Program operates across 24 locations in Marion County, including schools, daycares, and afterschool programs.

These senior mentors provide invaluable support to children, helping them develop literacy skills while showering them with the love and attention they may be missing at home. The program also improves the lives of the seniors.

WRTV

“We do different things to just enliven them,” says Purnell. “We want to make their lives happier, and they receive a stipend for their time.”

Purnell’s dedication to the success of her Foster Grandparents has earned her the admiration of many.

“She really cares about her grandparents, and she will fight for us to the end,” Foster Grandparent Carla Jordan said.

WRTV

“She is one dedicated person. She gets up so early and she works so late for the service of these grandparents," Terrence White, Executive Director and CEO of Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, said.

Purnell's commitment extends beyond mental well-being; she has recently turned her focus to the physical health of her senior volunteers.

Purnell secured grant funding to host health fairs and endurance training programs, with over 100 seniors getting involved.

WRTV

“I used to be on 17 medications,” Maxie said. “Now I’m off all my medications. My doctor said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘Loving me and making a better me.’”

During a recent surprise gathering, WRTV surprised Shelida with the Jefferson Award medal.

WRTV

“When I saw all these people who love me and that I work with, I realized this was for me,” Purnell said, overwhelmed with emotion. She reflected on the significance of the award, recalling a dear friend who received it years ago. “It feels like my purpose here has been fulfilled.”

While Purnell celebrates this achievement, she remains committed to fighting for the future of her program. “There’s still much to do,” she insists. “We must keep pushing for the funding so that we can continue providing support that helps our seniors both physically and mentally.”

WRTV

The Foster Grandparent program needs support through donations to continue providing transportation for the seniors. Donations can be made to Community Action for the Foster Grandparent Program, contact Shelida Purnell at 317-522-7867 or click here to help.