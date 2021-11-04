Watch
Starbucks releases holiday-themed cups

Charles Krupa/AP
The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. Starbucks said Wednesday, Oct. 27 it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 15:15:48-04

Starbucks has released this year's holiday-themed cups.

The coffee company released the cups on Thursday, which come in four designs: wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights, and a candy cane.

Starbucks also announced they are releasing holiday-themed drinks as well.

This year, they are releasing an iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, the company's first-holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

Starbucks said it's bringing back its peppermint mocha and Irish cream cold brew.

They are also releasing a new holiday treat, reindeer cake pop.

