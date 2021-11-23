These restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — There are plenty of reasons why you might want to get your Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant rather than cook at home.

Maybe you don't feel like cooking or you can't get home for Thanksgiving. Perhaps your dog grabbed the turkey off the counter and raced into the living room for a feast leaving your family empty-handed and hungry.

No matter the reason, there are local and national favorites that have you covered this Thanksgiving.

Bucca Di Beppo (Downtown)

35 N. Illinois St.

Buca di Beppo is offering diners the option of enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal in the restaurant. Click here to see the options.

Capital Grille (Downtown)

40 W. Washington St.

Adult courses with classic American fare are $43, while children's plates cost $15. Reservations can be made at 317-423-8790, or online.

Capri Italian Restaurant (North Side)

2602 Ruth Dr.

This Italian restaurant will be open from noon-6 p.m. with a Thanksgiving buffet. Price per person is $39.95, and $16.95 for kids under 10.

English Ivy's (Mass Ave)

944 N. Alabama St.

This Mass Ave eatery and pub will be open starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Learn more on their Facebook page.

Flemings (Northeast Side)

8487 Union Chapel Road

This steakhouse and wine bar will be featuring a three-course menu starting at $49. Reservations can be made online. View Flemings' Thanksgiving menu online.

Fogo De Chão (Downtown)

110 N. Illinois St.

The Brazillian steakhouse is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. serving it's full dinner menu. Reservations can be made online.

McCormick & Schmick's (Downtown)

110 N. Illinois St.

This seafood and steakhouse connected to the downtown Hilton will be open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. They're serving a traditional menu for $32. Reservations can be made at 317-631-9500 or online.

Oceanaire (Downtown)

30 S. Meridian St.

This seafood dining spot will serve up a traditional plate for patrons. Oceanaire will be open from 1-8 p.m. and reservations can be made online.

Olly's (Downtown)

822 N. Illinois St.

This 24-hour downtown spot serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee all-day long.

Rick's Cafe Boatyard (West Side)

4050 Dandy Trail

This west-side favorite will serve a traditional Thanksgiving plate and also will offer their full dinner menu. Rick's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Reservations are required for in-house dining. People can also pre-order to-go by emailing savannah@ricksboatyard.com.

Ruth's Chris (Downtown and North Side)

Downtown: 45 S. Illinois St.

North side: 2727 E. 86th St.

The steakhouse will have a special 3-course dinner starting at $42.95 with all of your holiday favorites, including roasted turkey breast, sausage and herb stuffing and cranberry relish. Reservations are available by clicking here.

Seasons 52 (Northeast Side)

8650 Keystone Crossing

Seasons 52 will serve up a traditional holiday dinner on Thanksgiving. Meals which will include roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, brioche and sage stuff and more are $32.95 for adults and $16 for children. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Are we missing your favorite restaurant? Email daniel.bradley@wrtv.com to have it added to the list.