AMP Harris foundation prepares for toy giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS — In May, it delivers speed. In December, servant hearts are present delivering presents. It's grandeur is embraced with grace and generosity.

This is the AMP Harris and Friends Put a Smile on a Child's Face for Christmas Toy Drive.

"A lot of kids are not able or fortunate to get gifts, so just to give back to the kids is exciting," Amber Cooley said.

WRTV

More than a thousand kids and their families leave the track like the champions who make it to Victory Circle.

Amp Harris is the hometown guy giving back. His humility is a hallmark of his character.

"So its not about Amp Harris. It's about the community,the state of Indiana , it's about giving hope and showing love and being respectful," Harris said.

Amp would never upstage Santa, but this year he's considering a wardrobe while passing out Toys.

WRTV

So this space that creates racing legends is fast to join another event with a winning spirit. One that may inspire the next generation to deliver a new track record, or spark the dream of creating the next greatest spectacle.

The Amp Harris event also receives a donation from the WRTV Toy Drive.

Your contribution can help Amp and friends assist hundreds of families at their giveaway later this month.