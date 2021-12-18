Family, WRTV Toy Drive sponsor give back after receiving gifts years ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanks to the generosity of many, Hoosier children will have toys to open on Christmas morning through the WRTV Toy Drive.

Sarah Maggard and her daughter Sierra collect gifts every year to donate.

"I just feel love every time I find a gift I know some little girl or boy or teenager would love to have," Maggard said.

They both manage U-STOR locations, a WRTV Toy Drive corporate sponsor.

Throughout our collection period, U-STOR locations serve as donation sites for the community, but the Maggards take it a step further, collecting toys year-round.

They tell WRTV the reason why they enjoy helping others is because they know what it's like to need help during the holidays.

"I feel like I am one of those people that gave to me when I was a kid. I can be that Santa to that one girl or boy like I felt like when I was a kid, which was pretty amazing," Sierra said.

WRTV will be at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 for the Indy Fuel Teddy Bear Toss benefitting WRTV’s 21st Annual Toy Drive!

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the Maggard's story.

