Project A.N.G.E.L. of Hendricks County hopes to serve a record number of families this holiday season

The 2023 WRTV Toy drive is on track to be our biggest year ever. Your donations go directly to six organizations that serve families across Central Indiana.

One of those organizations is Project A.N.G.E.L. of Hendricks County where leaders are hoping to collect Christmas gifts for a record number of children.

Project A.N.G.E.L.

"Every parent wants their kids to wake up on Christmas morning and walk out and see a whole bunch of presents," Brooke Weber, VP of Project A.N.G.E.L. of Hendricks County said.

Weber says there are many families that don't have the extra money to buy presents.

"Sometimes times are tough for families, whether it be something that just happened out of the blue or if it's just been a long year," Weber said.

Project A.N.G.E.L.

"Basically, since like 2020, I feel like every year it just keeps getting harder and harder for families, especially large families with inflation, cost of goods, cost of food," McKenzie Crose, President of Project A.N.G.E.L. of Hendricks County said.

Project A.N.G.E.L. has been serving families for more than 40 years. Crose joined the organization 5 years ago.

"I think my first year, we helped like 112 families, which at the time was like so many families," Crose said "But then in 2020, when the need was greater, we helped over 155 families and then this year is probably the highest we've ever had, like around 175 plus."

Project A.N.G.E.L.

Crose says that's around 600 kids Project A.N.G.E.L. hopes to collect toys for through its Christmas Assistance Program.

Your donations to the WRTV toy drive will help them meet that goal and ensure the families they serve don't go without this holiday season.

Click here to donate.