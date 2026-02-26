Heart Month: An Indianapolis woman survives a rare SCAD heart attack while grocery shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who survived a rare heart attack is sharing her story ahead of Friday's Go Red for Women Luncheon, where survivors and advocates will gather to raise awareness about women's heart health.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indianapolis woman shares story after surviving a rare SCAD heart attack

February is Heart Month, and WRTV is partnering with the American Heart Association to spotlight women's heart health. This Friday, the Go Red for Women Luncheon will bring together survivors and advocates, including one Indianapolis woman whose life changed in an instant.

Christina McGairk never imagined a quick trip to the store would become a fight for her life.

WRTV

"I was multitasking like I always do. I was in the middle of the store and doing the Zoom call at the same time. I felt like a sharp pain in my chest that radiated to my back, down my arm, and up to my head. I'm like, 'OK, something's not right,'" McGairk said.

It was 13 months ago, on January 29, when it happened. She recalls not being able to move.

"It just hurt to move. I couldn't breathe. So I called 911, and the paramedics came and took me to the hospital," McGairk said.

WRTV

Through it all, one thought kept her going.

"All I could think of was my daughter… because she's autistic, she's 14, and she needs her mama," McGairk said.

Provided

Doctors discovered she had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, also known as a SCAD heart attack, a rare and life-threatening condition that mostly affects women.

The American Heart Association says physical and emotional stress are often reported before SCAD. McGairk, who has a family history of heart problems, said she was under a lot of stress when she had her heart attack.

Today, she proudly wears a shirt that raises awareness.

WRTV

"Because some people didn't make it, but here I am, a walking testimony that, you know, God could do miracles," McGairk said.

Heather Harris, this year's Go Red for Women Chair, said Friday's luncheon is about turning awareness into action.

"It's really making sure you're aware of your own health numbers. How is your blood pressure? Are you getting regular and routine cardiac checks? You won't always see signs manifest in the same way you would in a man. So we're raising awareness that you have to take care of yourself and look out for others," Harris said.

Christina will be among the women sharing her story at the Go Red for Women Luncheon this Friday.

__