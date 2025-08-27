Local leaders react to redistricting talks after Indiana GOP visits White House

INDIANAPOLIS — Some are calling it a fight for democracy. Democratic members of the statehouse and group MADVoters spent Tuesday evening rallying with hundreds of Hoosiers about Indiana Republicans' White House visit. Redistricting was one of the topics discussed.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley was at that rally on Tuesday evening, where leaders told her they refuse to leave Hoosiers in the dark on such an important decision, saying now is the time to get loud and mobilize.

"It's real. It's getting really real, and at first I don't think we really took it seriously, but we are slowly losing our rights, and our voting rights are in danger,” Shawna Loy Dawnson, who was attending the rally, said.

Tuesday morning, Democratic members of the statehouse gathered at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) as a sendoff of sorts, blasting their republican colleagues for going to the White House.

WRTV

"They're going to sell out Indiana in exchange for political favor,” Senator Andrea Hunley said.

Later Tuesday evening, more Democratic members and MADVoters gathered outside of the Statehouse, making sure Hoosiers are not left out of the conversation.

"We won't let folks try to dictate to us. We're not country bumpkins. We're up on it. You can't bully us if you think you're going to come to the Hoosier cafeteria and take our lunch, you've got another thing coming,” Congressman Andre Carson said.

Indiana Republican lawmakers left Tuesday morning to spend the day at the White House, where they had meetings about President Donald Trump's agenda.

New: Indiana GOP lawmakers take a group photo outside the White House after meetings with Trump admin officials, reportedly about mid-cycle redistricting. @scrippsnews @wrtv pic.twitter.com/5QkRXuQg3z — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) August 26, 2025

Scripps News Group's Political Reporter, Nathaniel Reed, asked Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas about the meeting.

"Did you talk at all about redistricting?” asked Reed.

"There was some discussion of that, and I was pleasantly surprised by that. They were very open-minded. He gave us some details that I was unaware of before things were going on around the country, and some Republican states, some Democrat states, and that information was very helpful, very eye-opening for me and several others in the room. So I thought that was that alone right there was worth the trip,” Lucas said.

But the Hoosiers back in Indianapolis that WRTV spoke with on Tuesday remain firm against redrawing the congressional maps at this time.

"Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, I think what's being forced on us potentially with the redistricting and gerrymandering from the powers that be in Washington is just not something that I think Hoosiers want," Don Nichols, a man attending the rally, said.

Seven out of nine congressional seats are filled by republicans. Through redistricting, Indiana could end up losing one or even both of the democratic seats. One of which is occupied by Congressman Andre Carson.

WRTV

"I think it's unfortunate. I think what we're seeing is an assault on our democracy. My hope is that my Republican friends, most of them, don't want this. I want them to be bolder. I want them to overlook this paper tiger of these threats of being primary,” Carson said.

As hundreds filled Orr Plaza Tuesday evening, leaders made it clear they won't give up, and now is the time for Hoosiers to stand up.

"Democracy that we've feared. It's here, it's happening, it's happening right now. This may be our last chance. I beg of you, please act now, do something," Amy Courtney, Executive Director of MADVoters, said.

So far, every GOP member of Indiana’s delegation in the House and Senate has come out in favor of redistricting. But ultimately, that decision comes down to state legislators.

Governor Mike Braun has not shut down the possibility of calling a special session to redraw congressional maps if the effort gets enough support.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita expressed his support for redistricting in Indiana. Rokita released a statement, which he claimed the 2020 census was flawed because he said it counted millions of undocumented immigrants in states like California. He said that inflated congressional representation diluted the voices of Hoosiers and American citizens

Rokita said for that reason, he supports the move to redistrict Indiana’s federal congressional seats and will defend the general assembly if state lawmakers pass new maps.

Redistricting continues to be a major topic in states like Texas and California. Some efforts have moved forward. Just a week ago, the Texas House of Representatives passed a Republican-favored congressional map, which could flip five districts red for the 2026 midterm elections.

In response to their efforts, California lawmakers introduced their own new maps, favoring Democrats. The California plan would need to be approved by voters. California Republicans are asking the state's supreme court to stop the effort.

